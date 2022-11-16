World Bank to provide $1.3 billion to Pakistan for emergency, agriculture and housing relief

The World Bank said on Wednesday that it will provide Pakistan $1.3 billion for emergency, agriculture, and housing relief in the wake of catastrophic floods, APP reported.

Regional Director World Bank for Sustainable Development John A Roome announced that the bank will provide financial support to farmers in flood-affected areas across Pakistan.

The regional director World Bank met with Minister for National Food Security and Research Tariq Bashir and apprised him about the bank’s board meeting in December, according to a press release.

Speaking on the occasion, Tariq Bashir Cheema said that floods and rains had resulted in colossal losses for the farming community, stressing that the government was trying to provide relief and assistance to the poor farmers for their rehabilitation.

While appreciating the support extended by the World Bank for flood relief and rehabilitation of the affected farmers, he said that the natural calamity was unforeseen and the affected farmers need a helping hand to recover and return to normal.

Tariq Bashir emphasised enhancing coordination among the federal government, provincial governments, World Bank, and other stakeholders to provide relief and help the needy on the most urgent basis to revive agriculture in flood-hit areas in the country.

The minister assured full support from the ministry for the projects and initiatives by the World Bank in Pakistan and said that relief and assistance to the farming community will help in achieving food security.

Additional Secretary, Ministry of Nation Food Security and Research Muhammad Asif apprised that the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) database can help to identify the farmers for the targeted subsidy. Moreover, the National Flood Response Coordination Centre (NFRCC) has developed a digital application that can help in delivering to the farmers.