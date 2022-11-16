Hong Kong shares open on back foot

AGL 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.33%)
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks sank at the start of trade Wednesday following three days of healthy gains after Poland said a Russian-made missile hit a village in the country, killing two people, and put its army on alert.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.95 percent, or 173.91 points, to 18,169.21, having piled on more than 10 percent since Thursday’s close.

Hong Kong stocks end morning more than 3% higher

The Shanghai Composite Index was flat, inching down 0.43 points to 3,133.65, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange eased 0.10 percent, or 2.14 points, to 2,051.96.

