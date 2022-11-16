AGL 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.17%)
ANL 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
AVN 78.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.32%)
BOP 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
CNERGY 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
EFERT 81.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.23%)
EPCL 53.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.19%)
FCCL 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
FFL 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.49%)
FLYNG 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
FNEL 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
GGGL 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
GGL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.36%)
HUMNL 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KEL 2.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.35%)
LOTCHEM 30.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.26%)
MLCF 27.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 76.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.08%)
PAEL 15.96 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.08%)
PIBTL 5.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.57%)
SILK 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
TPL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
TPLP 19.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
TREET 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.34%)
TRG 142.39 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.21%)
UNITY 17.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-5.54%)
WAVES 10.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
BR100 4,312 Decreased By -2.6 (-0.06%)
BR30 16,291 Increased By 2.8 (0.02%)
KSE100 42,732 Decreased By -65 (-0.15%)
KSE30 15,690 Decreased By -19.1 (-0.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold firms on Fed slowdown hopes; investors assess Poland blast

Reuters Published 16 Nov, 2022 10:38am
Follow us

Gold prices steadied near a three-month peak on Wednesday as signs of cooling US inflation boosted bets for smaller rate hikes, while markets awaited more clarity surrounding reports of Russian missiles killing two people in Poland.

Spot gold held its ground at $1,776.73 per ounce, as of 0300 GMT, after hitting its highest since Aug. 15 in the previous session. US gold futures rose 0.2% at $1,780 per ounce.

“Gold is still largely pinned on the Fed … We can see gold is kind of continuing to creep higher since last week’s spike, but it hasn’t really found tremendous follows through,” said DailyFX currency strategist Ilya Spivak.

“Needless to say, wild card factors can exist like some sort of more aggressive and more immediate escalation in Ukraine, you could see gold become reactive.”

The United States and its NATO allies are investigating the blast that killed two in Poland, but early information suggests it may not have been caused by a missile fired from Russia, US President Joe Biden said.

Russia denied it was responsible. Data on Tuesday showed US producer prices increased less than expected in October, further evidence that inflation was starting to subside.

The data, following last week’s smaller-than-expected increase in consumer prices for October, has lifted hopes that the US Federal Reserve could slow its interest rate hikes going forward.

Gold up by Rs1,000/tola

However, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said he sees little evidence that aggressive monetary policy tightening is slowing inflation, anticipating that more hikes would be needed to get inflation down to the Fed’s 2% target.

While gold is used as a safe investment during times of political and financial uncertainty, rising interest rates tend to dull bullion’s appeal as the metal pays no interest.

Elsewhere, spot silver gained 0.3% to $21.59 per ounce. Platinum edged 0.1% higher to $1,015.46, while palladium fell 0.5% to $2,087.06.

Gold Prices Spot gold bullion

Comments

1000 characters

Gold firms on Fed slowdown hopes; investors assess Poland blast

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

FBR chairman tells NA body: ‘So far, no mini-budget is under consideration’

Reports of Russian missiles hitting Polish village raise NATO alarm

IMF urges G20 leaders to ‘allow trade to do its job’

Country heading towards default, says Imran Khan

Staff-level mission date not finalised: IMF wants required adjustments

PSM to get Rs1.26bn to foot the bill for gas

Star Hydro Power case: PPIB in trouble

IDEAS 2022 inaugurated: Bilawal makes strong pitch for investment

PD asked to take up CPPCL issues with JWG

Read more stories