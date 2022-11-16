Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Pakistan’s rupee remained largely stable against the US dollar in the inter-bank market, and appreciated 0.1% in the opening hours of trading on Wednesday.

At around 10:15am, the rupee was being quoted at 221.73, an appreciation of Re0.18 against the greenback, during intra-day trading.

On Tuesday, rupee had registered a decline for the third consecutive session, and settled at 221.91 after a depreciation of Re0.22 or 0.1%.

In a key development, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Staff Mission is expected in Islamabad by the end of the ongoing month but the date has not yet been finalised as the Fund wanted Pakistan to first make the required adjustments.

The ninth review talks with the IMF are likely to continue for five days as the process of sharing economic data is being done on a regular basis. After the devastating floods, the country has requested the Fund for relief or waiver in the budget deficit ceiling.

Internationally, the safe-haven US dollar firmed in volatile trading on Wednesday as markets took stock of geopolitical risks following news of a Russian-made rocket striking NATO-member Poland.

US President Joe Biden said early information suggested the blast in Poland may not have been caused by a missile fired from Russia, even as the United States and its NATO allies investigated the blast, which killed two.

The turbulent trading saw major currencies swing between gains and losses, with the US dollar index, which measures the currency against six peers and weights the euro most heavily, rising as much as 0.31% to 106.76 before last trading 0.13% higher at 106.57.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, slid on Wednesday as COVID-19 cases in China continued to climb, sparking worries of lower fuel demand in the world's top crude importer that outweighed concerns about an escalation of geopolitical tensions and tighter oil supply.

This is an intra-day update