AGL 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.33%)
ANL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
AVN 79.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.41%)
BOP 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
EFERT 81.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
EPCL 53.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.19%)
FCCL 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
FFL 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
FLYNG 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FNEL 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
GGGL 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
GGL 16.67 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.66%)
HUMNL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KEL 2.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.35%)
LOTCHEM 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.77%)
MLCF 27.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.29%)
OGDC 76.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PAEL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.65%)
PIBTL 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.75%)
PRL 17.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
TELE 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.71%)
TPL 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
TPLP 19.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.47%)
TREET 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
TRG 142.84 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.53%)
UNITY 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.32%)
WAVES 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.94%)
WTL 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
BR100 4,321 Increased By 6.3 (0.15%)
BR30 16,339 Increased By 51 (0.31%)
KSE100 42,803 Increased By 5.8 (0.01%)
KSE30 15,736 Increased By 27.3 (0.17%)
Nov 16, 2022
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal losses against US dollar

  • Hovers at 222-223 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published November 16, 2022 Updated November 16, 2022 12:16pm
Pakistan’s rupee registered marginal losses against the US dollar in the inter-bank market, and declined 0.14% on Wednesday.

At around 12pm, the rupee was being quoted at 222.21, a depreciation of Re0.30 against the greenback, during intra-day trading.

On Tuesday, rupee had registered a decline for the third consecutive session, and settled at 221.91 after a dip of Re0.22 or 0.1%.

In a key development, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Staff Mission is expected in Islamabad by the end of the ongoing month but the date has not yet been finalised as the Fund wanted Pakistan to first make the required adjustments.

The ninth review talks with the IMF are likely to continue for five days as the process of sharing economic data is being done on a regular basis. After the devastating floods, the country has requested the Fund for relief or waiver in the budget deficit ceiling.

Internationally, the safe-haven US dollar firmed in volatile trading on Wednesday as markets took stock of geopolitical risks following news of a Russian-made rocket striking NATO-member Poland.

US President Joe Biden said early information suggested the blast in Poland may not have been caused by a missile fired from Russia, even as the United States and its NATO allies investigated the blast, which killed two.

The turbulent trading saw major currencies swing between gains and losses, with the US dollar index, which measures the currency against six peers and weights the euro most heavily, rising as much as 0.31% to 106.76 before last trading 0.13% higher at 106.57.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, slid on Wednesday as COVID-19 cases in China continued to climb, sparking worries of lower fuel demand in the world's top crude importer that outweighed concerns about an escalation of geopolitical tensions and tighter oil supply.

This is an intra-day update

