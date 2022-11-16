AGL 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (November 15, 2022). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 16 Nov, 2022 05:50am
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (November 15, 2022).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 42,796.85
High:                      43,035.10
Low:                       42,742.75
Net Change:                    53.98
Volume (000):                 97,301
Value (000):               5,951,135
Makt Cap (000)         1,612,218,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  9,004.50
NET CH                     (+) 19.81
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,499.69
NET CH                     (-) 18.50
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,520.46
NET CH                      (-) 6.76
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,874.64
NET CH                     (-) 28.60
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,941.11
NET CH                     (+) 27.49
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,637.74
NET CH                     (+) 78.03
------------------------------------
As on:              15-November-2022
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

