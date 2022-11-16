Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (November 15, 2022). ==================================== BR...
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 42,796.85
High: 43,035.10
Low: 42,742.75
Net Change: 53.98
Volume (000): 97,301
Value (000): 5,951,135
Makt Cap (000) 1,612,218,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,004.50
NET CH (+) 19.81
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,499.69
NET CH (-) 18.50
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,520.46
NET CH (-) 6.76
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,874.64
NET CH (-) 28.60
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,941.11
NET CH (+) 27.49
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,637.74
NET CH (+) 78.03
------------------------------------
As on: 15-November-2022
====================================
