KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (November 15, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 42,796.85 High: 43,035.10 Low: 42,742.75 Net Change: 53.98 Volume (000): 97,301 Value (000): 5,951,135 Makt Cap (000) 1,612,218,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,004.50 NET CH (+) 19.81 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,499.69 NET CH (-) 18.50 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,520.46 NET CH (-) 6.76 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,874.64 NET CH (-) 28.60 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,941.11 NET CH (+) 27.49 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,637.74 NET CH (+) 78.03 ------------------------------------ As on: 15-November-2022 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022