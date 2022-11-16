JI chief calls for ‘national dialogue on civilian supremacy’

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq has reiterated the call for a national dialogue on the agenda of civilian supremacy.

Talking to journalists after addressing a seminar on social media here on Tuesday, he said there was a dire need to develop a mechanism to keep the establishment away from politics in the light of the latter’s pledge.

Similarly, he added, the political parties must sit together to introduce electoral reforms. Elections, said the JI chief, was the only way forward to pull the country out of prevailing crises. But, he said, elections without reforms will add to the problems, fearing many players will not accept the outcome.

He expressed fear the ruling parties wanted to keep the status quo intact as their entire politics depends upon the backing of the establishment. They, he said, even could not dare to utter a word against US interference in country’s internal affairs.

The JI, he said, believed Washington’s meddling into the affairs of the developing and poor countries and particularly in internal matters of sole Islamic atomic power were the root cause of the problems. But, he said, the rulers here always showed obedience to the US and were ready to pursue its agenda.

He demanded the government give roadmap to introduce interest-free economy. He said the parliament should pass legislation on introducing Islamic model of economy. He said the religious scholars will meet in Karachi on November 30 on of agenda interest-free economy.

The JI emir said the PTI KP government desperately failed to address the problems of the province. Malakand division, he said, was particularly became the hub of issues. The government, he said, promised a share from the CPEC to the division and announced that industrial zones will be established in the area. But, he said, the pledge was never fulfilled like the other claims made by the rulers.

He said the JI will hold a grand jirga in Dir on Malakand division problems on November 22. The traders, lawyers, journalists and prominent people from other walks of life will attend to devise a strategy to make their voice heard, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022