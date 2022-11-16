Economic stability top priority of govt: governor

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman said on Tuesday that top priority of the government was to bring economic stability and to put the country on the road to progress.

“The country needs economic stability for which political parties should develop a consensus on ‘Charter of Economy’ (CoE) and we have to put aside personal interests for the stability of the economy,” the governor said while talking to a delegation of the Faisalabad Chamber of Small Traders, led by President Mian Zafar Iqbal, which called on him here at Governor House.

President Rawalpindi Chamber of Small Industries Tariq Mehmood Jadoon and others were part of the delegation.

The Governor also met with another delegation of Pakistan Western Canada Trade association led by Bushra Rehman. The delegation was comprised of S.M. Muneer, Zubair Tufail, Malik Sohail Hussain, Manzoor Mali and M. Naeem Fakhri.

Speaking on this occasion, Governor said that the federal government has decided to launch socio-economic road map Pakistan Outlook 2035. He said that small traders and small industries play an important role in the country's economy. He said the business community is not only playing an important role in the country's economy, but is also a source of employment to the millions of families.

Mian Zafar Iqbal said that Faisalabad Cottage Industry will develop by getting space for small industrial estate within FIEDMC.

Tariq Mehmood Jadoon said that there is a need to create an industrial zone along the Rawalpindi Ring Road.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022