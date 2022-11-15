AGL 6.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Pakistan

Assassination attempt made on Imran because he was not afraid of going to jail: Asad Umar

  • Imran Khan due to address PTI long march on Tuesday evening
BR Web Desk Published November 15, 2022 Updated November 15, 2022 03:45pm
Follow us

As assasination plot was hatched against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to put an end to his activities because the government knew he was not afraid of going to jail, PTI Secretary General Asad Umar said on Tuesday.

PM violated official secrets act by consulting Nawaz on army chief's appointment, claims Imran

The assasination attempt was made during the party's long march, which is being used to pressure the government to call snap elections.

Addressing the march at Chiniot, Umar said the government wanted to send the former premier to jail but Imran announced that he was not scared of being arrested, which prompted it to resort to other ways of stopping him.

“Pakistanis are intellectuals and they will not bow down to anyone,” he said. “You cannot scare us through calls from unknown numbers.”

He stressed that Pakistan has been blessed with every resource but the nation was not utilising it.

“Incompetent people have been appointed to run the country.... The public has given a clear message to Imran Khan to not give NROs to these politicians," he said, referring to the National Reconciliation Ordinance, which grants amnesty to those accused of corruption.

Imran, still recovering from bullet wounds inflicted during the assassination attempt, is due to address the demonstration on Thursday evening.

On Monday, Umar had said that the PTI will not stop the long march until Pakistan gains ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’, adding that Imran will rejoin the march soon.

“We are out on the streets for the people and future of Pakistan,” he said. “Imran Khan has lived his life but still he is leading the protest for the future of the youth of Pakistan.”

Pakistan Asad Umar PTI Imran Khan PTI chairman PTI long march PTI protests

