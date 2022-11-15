Australian shares end lower on fears of more rate hikes

Australian shares closed slightly lower on Tuesday as central bank minutes pointed to more interest rate hikes, with mining and energy stocks leading the decline on China COVID concerns.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 0.1% lower at 7,141.60 after Monday’s 0.2% fall. Last week, the benchmark rose about 3.9% in its third straight weekly gain.

“Wall Street’s post-CPI rally has fizzled out, and the ASX looked overstretched to the upside by yesterday’s close, which left it ripe for a retracement,” said Matt Simpson, a market analyst at City Index.

Minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia’s Nov. 1 meeting showed the central bank expects to increase rates further over the period ahead in its effort to establish a more sustainable balance of demand and supply in the economy.

Australia will report its wage growth figures for the third quarter on Wednesday, with analysts expecting a 3% rise in wages from a year earlier, up from 2.6% in the previous quarter.

“A hotter wage rate could destabilise the assumption that the RBA will soon pause its tightening cycle, whilst a soft print will simply reinforce the view that the RBA will continue with 25-bp increments.”

Mining stocks fell 1.3% despite a rise in most base metal prices, as doubts about China’s COVID policy adjustments prevailed amid rising infections in the country. Sector majors BHP Group and Fortescue Metals Group fell 0.2% and 0.8%, respectively, while Rio Tinto rose 0.4%.

Energy stocks fell 0.9% as oil prices declined, with rising COVID-19 cases in China sparking fears of lower fuel consumption from the world’s top crude oil importer.

Financial stocks gained 0.3%. Commonwealth Bank of Australia rose 1.3% after the country’s largest lender reported better-than-expected cash earnings for the first quarter.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1% to 11,239.14.