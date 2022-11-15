AGL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.74%)
ANL 9.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 79.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.45%)
BOP 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
CNERGY 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
EFERT 81.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
EPCL 54.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.28%)
FCCL 14.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
FFL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.81%)
FLYNG 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
FNEL 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
GGGL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
GGL 16.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
HUMNL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
KEL 2.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.35%)
LOTCHEM 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.08%)
MLCF 27.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
OGDC 77.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.98%)
PAEL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
PIBTL 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
PRL 17.48 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.63%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.87%)
TELE 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
TPL 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 19.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.47%)
TREET 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.02%)
TRG 144.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.47%)
UNITY 19.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.3%)
WAVES 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.58%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.56%)
BR100 4,327 Increased By 7.4 (0.17%)
BR30 16,425 Decreased By -48.2 (-0.29%)
KSE100 42,883 Increased By 32.2 (0.08%)
KSE30 15,757 Increased By 27.7 (0.18%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Renault chairman says ‘nothing is blocking’ Nissan alliance talks

Reuters Published 15 Nov, 2022 12:38pm
Follow us

TOKYO: Nothing is blocking discussions between Nissan and Renault over the future of their alliance and the two companies will have “important talks” on Tuesday and Wednesday, the French automaker’s chairman said in Tokyo.

Speaking at an event on Tuesday, Renault SA chairman Jean-Dominique Senard touted the Franco-Japanese alliance, which has been discussing ways to revamp the relationship.

The companies had initially set Tuesday as a deadline to hammer out a deal.

However, the discussions have taken longer than originally expected due to Nissan’s concerns about how its intellectual property rights can be protected as Renault forges new ties with China’s Geely, sources have told Reuters.

Renault last week unveiled a sweeping overhaul of its businesses, saying it would set up a joint venture with Geely for gasoline engines and hybrid technology and spin off its electric vehicles unit next year.

It wants Nissan to invest in the new electric unit. The companies are also renegotiating their equity ties, which currently see Renault owning a controlling 43% of Nissan and the Japanese company holding only a 15% non-voting stake in Renault.

Renault reorganises towards electric future

“Nothing is blocking” the discussions, he told reporters after the event, declining to say when the alliance members would reach a deal and adding “you will be informed on time.”

“As the chairman of this alliance, I’ve never lived such a warm atmosphere within the alliance and this bodes well for the future.”

Renault Nissan annual sales revenues Nissan alliance

Comments

1000 characters

Renault chairman says ‘nothing is blocking’ Nissan alliance talks

Russia ready to offer coal, not LNG

Intra-day update: rupee remains firm against US dollar

Power sector needs 315,730 MTs of fuel in 3 months

Climate justice gets harder as world population passes 8 billion

PPIB urges PD to take up PMLTC sales tax issue with FBR

HSD: ECC allows increase in premium

ATIR Islamabad verdict: State of residence can tax on income from property in UAE

Sufficient forex stocks available: SBP

Export-oriented textile sector sends out an ‘SOS’

Biden, Xi cool Cold War rhetoric

Read more stories