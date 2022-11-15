Intra-day update: rupee remains firm against US dollar

Pakistan’s rupee remained firm against the US dollar in the inter-bank market, and appreciated 0.04% in the opening hours of trading on Tuesday.

At around 10:55am, the rupee was being quoted at 221.61, an appreciation of Re0.08 against the greenback, during intra-day trading.

On Monday, rupee had registered another marginal decline, settling at 221.69 after a depreciation of Re0.05 or 0.02% against the US dollar.

In a key development, Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Jameel Ahmad said that the central bank has sufficient stocks of foreign exchange reserves and Letter of Credits (LC) cases up to 100,000 will be cleared by end of this week.

The central bank chief said that the SBP inspection team is investigating several banks for manipulation of exchange rate and the investigation will be completed by the end of this month.

“There are no specific banks. We are looking at the business volume of foreign exchange of the banks and the scope of investigation has expanded to several banks,” he added.

Globally, the US dollar climbed versus the yen and stayed firm against other major peers on Tuesday as more Federal Reserve officials made the case for even tighter US monetary policy.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against six counterparts including the yen, euro and sterling, edged 0.03% higher to 107.00 early in the Asian day.

The index tumbled 3.9% last week, its worst performance since March 2020, after US consumer prices rose less than expected, stoking speculation a peak in rates might be close.

Money markets are currently pricing in an 89% probability that the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will slow the pace of hikes to a half point at its next meeting on Dec. 14, against 11% odds for another 75 basis point increase.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, slid on Tuesday as rising COVID-19 cases in China sparked fears of lower fuel consumption from the world's top crude oil importer and after OPEC cut its 2022 global demand forecast.

This is an intra-day update