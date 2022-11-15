Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (November 14, 2022). ==================================== BR...
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 42,850.83
High: 43,092.95
Low: 42,761.93
Net Change: 242.12
Volume (000): 82,381
Value (000): 4,401,842
Makt Cap (000) 1,614,255,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,984.69
NET CH (-) 81.97
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,518.19
NET CH (-) 54.47
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,527.22
NET CH (-) 33.76
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,903.24
NET CH (-) 41.41
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,913.62
NET CH (-) 58.43
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,715.77
NET CH (+) 106.56
------------------------------------
As on: 14-November-2022
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
