Nov 15, 2022
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (November 14, 2022). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 15 Nov, 2022
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (November 14, 2022).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 42,850.83
High:                      43,092.95
Low:                       42,761.93
Net Change:                   242.12
Volume (000):                 82,381
Value (000):               4,401,842
Makt Cap (000)         1,614,255,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,984.69
NET CH                     (-) 81.97
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,518.19
NET CH                     (-) 54.47
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,527.22
NET CH                     (-) 33.76
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,903.24
NET CH                     (-) 41.41
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,913.62
NET CH                     (-) 58.43
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,715.77
NET CH                    (+) 106.56
------------------------------------
As on:              14-November-2022
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

