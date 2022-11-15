KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (November 14, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 42,850.83 High: 43,092.95 Low: 42,761.93 Net Change: 242.12 Volume (000): 82,381 Value (000): 4,401,842 Makt Cap (000) 1,614,255,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,984.69 NET CH (-) 81.97 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,518.19 NET CH (-) 54.47 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,527.22 NET CH (-) 33.76 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,903.24 NET CH (-) 41.41 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,913.62 NET CH (-) 58.43 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,715.77 NET CH (+) 106.56 ------------------------------------ As on: 14-November-2022 ====================================

