KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Monday (November 14, 2022).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 225.50 227.75 DKK 31.57 31.67
SAUDIA RIYAL 62.00 62.62 NOK 22.77 22.87
UAE DIRHAM 64.00 64.64 SEK 21.85 21.95
EURO 239.00 241.40 AUD $ 154.50 156.50
UK POUND 273.00 275.75 CAD $ 174.00 176.00
JAPANI YEN 1.63688 1.65688 INDIAN RUPEE 2.35 2.70
CHF 243.47 244.47 CHINESE YUAN 32.00 34.00
AFGHAN AFGHANI 2.00 2.50
=========================================================================
