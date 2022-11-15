AGL 6.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ANL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.13%)
AVN 79.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.21%)
BOP 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.22%)
CNERGY 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.73%)
EFERT 81.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.13%)
EPCL 54.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.92%)
FCCL 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.36%)
FFL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.76%)
FLYNG 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.52%)
GGGL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.55%)
GGL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.11%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
KEL 2.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.76%)
LOTCHEM 30.76 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (7.36%)
MLCF 27.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.24%)
OGDC 76.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-2.01%)
PAEL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.72%)
PIBTL 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.92%)
PRL 17.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.34%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.46%)
TELE 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.47%)
TPL 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
TPLP 19.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.47%)
TREET 23.61 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (4.56%)
TRG 146.17 Increased By ▲ 10.19 (7.49%)
UNITY 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.81%)
WAVES 10.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.64%)
BR100 4,320 Decreased By -16 (-0.37%)
BR30 16,474 Increased By 97 (0.59%)
KSE100 42,851 Decreased By -242.1 (-0.56%)
KSE30 15,729 Decreased By -69.4 (-0.44%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

APTMA organises workshop on PSW

Recorder Report Published 15 Nov, 2022 05:52am
Follow us

LAHORE: The All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA), Northern Zone, organised a workshop on Pakistan Single Window (PSW) for its member mills on Monday.

Laraib Ghaffar, Domain Officer, conducted the workshop along with Arshad Hussain, Head of Operations & Support, Sarfraz Amjad, Senior Business Analyst, Hussain Sahi, Associate Business Analyst, and Faisal Hussain, Assistant Manager, Chain Management, PSW.

Senior Vice Chairman Kamran Arshad and Secretary-General APTMA Raza Baqir welcomed the delegation on the occasion. A large number of concerned staff from the member mills attended the workshop.

Ms Laraib Ghaffar explained the working of the system. She also apprised of the member mills as how to subscribe and register for it. While making a detailed presentation, she said the prime objective of PSW is to reduce the cost of doing business and minimize interface between the exporters and Customs authorities.

She said the export of items have been classified under chapter 1 to 30 of Pakistan Customs Tariff through PSW’s Single Declaration (Exports) while another 10 would be added to it in the coming days. She advised the member mills to file single declaration (exports) through PSW system for Customs clearance of export consignments w.e.f. 1st November 2022.

She said the facility has been designed to reduce time, cost, and complexity to ensure ease of business, besides supporting the government agencies in adopting an integrated risk management approach for efficient enforcement of control on cross-border trade.

Under the PSW platform, she said, an ICT-based port community system has been established and all stakeholders including FIA, Customs, terminal operators, and others are integrated for efficient cargo management at seaports, airports, dry ports, and land border crossings.

According to her, the PSW is a facility that allows parties involved in trade and transport in Pakistan to lodge standardized information and documents at a single registration point. This eliminates hidden costs and removes inefficiencies in the governance of international trade including logistics, he added.

She said over 75 regulatory departments including customs, banks, port authorities, shipping companies, brokers, etc., Have been integrated through ICT based system, providing a single point of entry to facilitate trading across borders with minimal need for any physical contact.

Speaking on the occasion, Senior Vice Chairman Aptma Kamran Arshad termed the PSW as an ideal situation for the textile industry in Pakistan.

He appreciated the patience of the PSW team in responding to the queries raised by the Aptma member mills. This will make the Programme more effective in case the anomalies are removed in line with the proposals made by the member mills, he added.

Raza Baqir presented a vote of thanks to the visiting delegation and expressed the hope that such interactions would continue in future as well.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

APTMA PSW Laraib Ghaffar

Comments

1000 characters

APTMA organises workshop on PSW

Power sector needs 315,730 MTs of fuel in 3 months

PPIB urges PD to take up PMLTC sales tax issue with FBR

PML-N assails Imran Khan for conspiracy rhetoric ‘U-turn’

HSD: ECC allows increase in premium

ATIR Islamabad verdict: State of residence can tax on income from property in UAE

‘Global Shield’ launched

Sufficient forex stocks available: SBP

Biden, Xi cool Cold War rhetoric

Export-oriented textile sector sends out an ‘SOS’

POL products’ prices may be adjusted in PL

Read more stories