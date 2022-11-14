Pakistan, Afghan border crossing closed after clashes

QUETTA: A major border crossing between Afghanistan and Pakistan has closed for trade and transit after a clash between security force personnel from both sides, a local Pakistani official said on Monday.

Abdul Hameed Zehri, the Deputy Commissioner of the town of Chaman, which borders the Afghan district of Spin Boldak, said the closure came after prolonged firing between security forces the day before.

“Firing continued until late night from both sides,” said Zehri, adding that trade and border crossings between Pakistan and Afghanistan had been suspended.

A spokesperson for the Taliban administration’s interior ministry said a clash had occurred between border forces from both sides. He said it was due to a “misunderstanding” and the incident was being investigated.

A spokesperson for the media wing of Pakistan’s military said they were looking into the situation to determine what had happened.

Zehri said the clashes had started when a man coming from the Afghan side of the border crossing had shot a Pakistani security force member, killing him and wounding others. The total number of casualties on both sides was not immediately clear.

Hundreds of trucks containing goods were stuck waiting on both sides, locals and officials said.