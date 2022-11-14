AGL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

  • Hovers at 221-222 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 14 Nov, 2022 10:57am
Pakistan’s rupee remained largely stable against the US dollar in the inter-bank market, and appreciated 0.05% in the opening hours of trading on Monday.

At around 10:50am, the rupee was being quoted at 221.53, an appreciation of Re0.11 against the greenback, during intra-day trading.

Rupee's appreciation run ends, settles at 221.64 against US dollar

During the previous week, the rupee remained largely stable appreciating 0.12% against the US dollar to close at 221.64 as the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) along with the government introduced various administrative measures to control volatility in the exchange rate.

During the week, the SBP introduced controls to control fluctuation in the open market, reducing foreign currency cash-carrying limits for travellers and limiting the annual dollar spending threshold for debit and credit card transactions.

However, a massive fall in foreign exchange reserves, which the SBP attributed to external debt servicing, meant Pakistan’s overall position stood at around 1.5 months of import cover. Additionally, a month-on-month decrease in workers’ remittances, a key source of dollar inflow for Pakistan, is also likely to put pressure on the current account

Globally, the US dollar held firm on Monday following last week’s bruising dive as Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said that the central bank was not softening its fight against inflation.

A slightly cooler-than-anticipated inflation data on Thursday sent the greenback on a tailspin, with the dollar index sliding 3.6% over two sessions last week, its biggest two-day percentage loss since March 2009.

US consumer sentiment fell in November, pulled down by persistent worries about inflation and higher borrowing costs, a survey showed on Friday.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose nearly 1% on Monday, extending gains from the previous session as China eased some of its strict COVID-19 protocols, fuelling hopes of a recovery in economic activity and demand at the world’s top crude importer.

This is an intra-day update

