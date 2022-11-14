Sanjrani condemns Istanbul blast

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has severely condemned the loss of life in the Taqsim Square, Istanbul blast. He said that all-out efforts must be made to curb all miscreant elements that are involved heinous acts against humanity.

While hoping that global leaders could join hands to play an important role to make the world a better and safer place for all, he said that the hearts of all Pakistanis beat with their Turkish brothers in this critical time. “We condemn terrorism in all forms and manifestations and convey our condolences to bereaved families and pray for the recovery of the injured.

He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to his counterpart and expressed solidarity with government, people and Parliament of Turkiye in these testing times.

