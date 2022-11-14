Zardari condemns blast in Istanbul

ISLAMABAD: Former President of Pakistan and President Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians, Asif Ali Zardari has condemned the bomb blast in Istanbul, Turkiye.

President Zardari expressed his deep sympathy and condolence to the Turkish government and the people. He said that the world must take practical measures to end terrorism and extremism. He said that attacking innocent people is unforgivable.

Asif Ali Zardari prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the explosion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022