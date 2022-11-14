JI to launch mass contact drive

AGL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.4%)
Nov 14, 2022
Recorder Report Published 14 Nov, 2022 05:55am
KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on Sunday claimed that the Pakistan People Party (PPP) and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) have joined hands against local government elections in Karachi as both of the parties are afraid of the JI’s popularity.

Chairing a meeting of his party at Idara Noor-e-Haq, he said that his party has raised voice for rights of Karachiites on all fronts, adding as a result the JI’s popularity has hit new highs.

The meeting reviewed the political situation of the megacity in the backdrop of next local government elections that have been delayed multiple times. It decided to launch a fresh drive of mass contacts in regard to the local government polls.

Hafiz Naeem said that the political opponents of the JI were afraid of the JI’s popularity, so they joined hands and hatched conspiracy against the local government elections. However, he maintained, the JI with the help of masses would foil the conspiracy. He added that the JI has already approached judiciary against the delay and would submit its written stance against the delay in the meeting of the Election Commission of Pakistan to be held in the days to come.

He demanded of the Election Commission of Pakistan to announce a final date for the local government elections ‘instead of taking dictation from the provincial government of the PPP in Sindh’.

