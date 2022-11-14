AGL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.4%)
ANL 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
AVN 80.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.58%)
BOP 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
CNERGY 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.18%)
EFERT 81.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.29%)
EPCL 54.52 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.24%)
FCCL 14.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
FFL 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
FLYNG 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
GGGL 9.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 17.11 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.82%)
HUMNL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
KEL 2.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.4%)
LOTCHEM 28.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
MLCF 28.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.88%)
OGDC 77.97 Increased By ▲ 3.82 (5.15%)
PAEL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.11%)
PIBTL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.63%)
PRL 17.94 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.18%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.78%)
TELE 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
TPL 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.77%)
TPLP 19.22 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.17%)
TREET 22.53 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
TRG 135.98 Increased By ▲ 9.48 (7.49%)
UNITY 20.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
WAVES 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.01%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.52%)
BR100 4,336 Increased By 35.2 (0.82%)
BR30 16,377 Increased By 378.4 (2.37%)
KSE100 43,093 Increased By 191.7 (0.45%)
KSE30 15,798 Increased By 137.5 (0.88%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Govt to help NGOs trying to improve environment: Tessori

Press Release Published 14 Nov, 2022 05:55am
Follow us

KARACHI: Sindh Governor, Kamran Khan Tessori, has said the government will do its best to help out the non-governmental organisations working to improve environmental conditions in the country through an increase in tree cover.

The Sindh Governor expressed his resolve to this effect on behalf of the government as he met a delegation of the National Forum for Environment and Health (NFEH). The delegation was led by NFEH President Naeem Qureshi.

Delegation includes Secretary General NFEH Ruqiya Naeem, Vice President Engr. Nadeem Ashraf, Information Secretary Mustafa Tahir and Advisors Imran Taj and Mussadiq Aziz.

The meeting took into consideration issues related to the drives underway to lessen environmental pollution and increase the tree cover in Sindh.

The Governor told the delegation that after health and education environmental protection was the third most important area of concern for him.

He acknowledged that an increase in tree plantation would go a long way to keep the environment clean and free of pollution.

Tessori assured Governor House will support for awareness on environmental issue, Start tree plantation campaign in city and support to corporate sector for CSR activities. He stressed on awareness & prevention of Fire Safety in all commercial and residential buildings.

The NFEH President briefed the Governor about the efforts of his NGOs to increase tree plantation and raise public awareness about environment-related issues.

He said NFEH organizing various activities to improve environment, CSR, Fire Safety, Energy Sector since 1999 and more than 300 events & plantation campaign has been organised.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

NGOs Kamran Khan Tessori Ruqiya Naeem Naeem Qureshi

Comments

1000 characters

Govt to help NGOs trying to improve environment: Tessori

Imran Khan says will no longer ‘blame’ US

Revenue shortfall may ‘force’ FBR to tax banking profits as well

PD seeks Rs118.75bn supplementary grant

300MW Gwadar plant: CPPCL unwilling to shift to Thar coal

FTX collapse being scrutinized by Bahamas investigators

Judiciary urged to stand with nation

MBS’s visit postponed due to PTI’s long march: Asif

Pakistan-Russia oil deal soon, says Dar

Industries: gas suspension decision resented

FBR clarification

Read more stories