T20 World Cup final: Shan, Shadab attack as Pakistan innings enters final stretch

  • Pakistan and England are looking at a second T20 champions' title at the MCG
AFP Published November 13, 2022 Updated November 13, 2022 02:22pm
MELBOURNE: Both teams were off to a nervy start in the final of the ICC T20 World Cup as England delivered their first no-ball of the tournament, while Mohammad Rizwan attempted a suicidal run, surviving only because Chris Jordan missed a throw from mid-off.

Both openers – Rizwan and captain Babar Azam – were then looking to accelerate before England's top bowler Sam Curran dismissed the Pakistan wicket-keeper in the fifth over.

Mohammad Haris joined Babar at the crease, and showed intent before leg-spinner Adil Rashid lured him with a false shot in the seventh over.

Shan Masood and Babar were then building the innings with the left-hander being the aggressor.

Shan cut loose in the 11th, smacking a massive six and a four as Pakistan saw their best over with 16 runs from it.

The very next over, Babar gave Rashid his second wicket, failing to pick a googly. Pakistan failed to score a run in the 12th over of the innings.

Iftikhar Ahmed did not trouble the scorer, playing out seven deliveries before all-rounder Ben Stokes claimed his wicket.

Shadab Khan was the next batter in. The pair is now looking to ensure Pakistan finish with a competitive total.

Earlier, England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and chose to bowl against Pakistan in the Twenty20 World Cup final at an overcast Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Rain was widely forecast but had yet to arrive with a minimum of 10 overs per side needed to constitute a game, compared to five during the group stages.

If the match starts but cannot be finished, it will resume on Monday from where it was halted.

England, the 50-over World Cup champions who are looking to add to their sole T20 crown in 2010, named an unchanged side with batsman Dawid Malan and pace bowler Mark Wood still not fit, meaning Phil Salt and Chris Jordan retain their places.

Pakistan must ride wave of confidence in T20 World Cup final: Babar Azam

Pakistan are also searching for a second T20 title after winning the tournament in 2009 and, like England, named an unchanged side.

England: Jos Buttler (capt), Alex Hales, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Marais Erasmus (RSA)

