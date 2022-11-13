AGL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.4%)
Alvi calls for promoting tax culture to strengthen economy

Muhammad Saleem Published 13 Nov, 2022 03:03am
LAHORE: Emphasizing the need for promotion of tax culture, President Dr Arif Alvi said on Saturday that tax collection is vital for running the government affairs and strengthening the country’s economy.

While addressing a seminar on “Wafaqi Tax Ombudsman” for raising public awareness amongst tax payers at Governors House today, the president said that tax collecting authorities must create ease for taxpayers. He said there was a need to understand the spirit of giving tax in accordance with Islamic teachings.

Dr Arif Alvi said, “Alternate Dispute Resolution (ADR) process is adopted internationally which helps to resolve disputes without a trial.”

Emphasizing the need for educating the people to choose a right way for redressal of their complaints, he said raising awareness amongst the people is necessary. He said that Women Ombudsperson would redress the complaint of any woman if she had a complaint regarding illegal occupation on her property.

The president stressed upon the need to follow the sacred and glorious teachings of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) in letter and spirit to establish a welfare state.

He said that society cannot progress in which women do not take part actively. He said that measures are needed to address women harassment issue.

Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman appreciated the role of the FTO. He also lauded the country’s business community which always stood with people in difficult times and carry out philanthropist work wholeheartedly. He said: “Tax payment is a national responsibility of every citizen.” He added that the Federal Board of Revenue should ensure transparency besides dealing taxpayers in a friendly way.

Federal Tax Ombudsman Dr Asif Mahmood Jah said:”The FTO has become a public relief oriented department.” Outreach mechanism had been made easier so that maximum people could benefit from the services of the FTO, he added.

Later, President Dr Arif Alvi gave away cheques of refunded amount to Suzuki car buyers who had been benefited due to reduce tax rate from 17 to 12 per cent.

Dr Arif Alvi FTO ADR Wafaqi Tax Ombudsman

