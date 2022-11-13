Dry weather likely across country today

KARACHI: The country’s most parts are likely to witness dry weather on Sunday, the Met Office said on Saturday.

However, most of the upcountry may see partly cloudy weather. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, north Balochistan, Islamabad, Potohar region, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir are likely to receive rain-wind-thunderstorm with snow over the hills.

“Continental air is prevailing over most parts. A westerly wave is likely to approach western/upper parts of the country on Sunday and may persist in upper parts till Monday,” the Met said.

Over the past 24 hours: Mainly dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country but cold gripped the northern areas.

Leh recorded minus 9 Celsius, Kalam minus 5 Celsius, Astore and Skardu minus 4 Celsius, each, and Babusar minus 3 Celsius.

