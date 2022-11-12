AGL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.4%)
ANL 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
AVN 80.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.58%)
BOP 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
CNERGY 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.18%)
EFERT 81.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.29%)
EPCL 54.52 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.24%)
FCCL 14.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
FFL 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
FLYNG 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
GGGL 9.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 17.11 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.82%)
HUMNL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
KEL 2.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.4%)
LOTCHEM 28.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
MLCF 28.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.88%)
OGDC 77.97 Increased By ▲ 3.82 (5.15%)
PAEL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.11%)
PIBTL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.63%)
PRL 17.94 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.18%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.78%)
TELE 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
TPL 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.77%)
TPLP 19.22 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.17%)
TREET 22.53 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
TRG 135.98 Increased By ▲ 9.48 (7.49%)
UNITY 20.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
WAVES 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.01%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.52%)
BR100 4,336 Increased By 35.2 (0.82%)
BR30 16,377 Increased By 378.4 (2.37%)
KSE100 43,093 Increased By 191.7 (0.45%)
KSE30 15,798 Increased By 137.5 (0.88%)
PTI to resume long march from Lala Musa today

  • Imran Khan will address via video link
BR Web Desk Published November 12, 2022 Updated November 12, 2022 01:43pm
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will resume its long march from Punjab's Lala Musa today as PTI leader Asad Umar reached Jhang to lead a parallel march.

PTI Chariman Imran Khan has been leading public rallies to demand snap elections since his ouster by a joint opposition. However, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has rejected the demand, saying the election will be held as scheduled later next year.

On Friday, the PTI long march crossed Toba Tek Singh and Gujrat after it was resumed from Wazirabad on Thursday.

Addressing his supporters via video link, Imran held both Nawaz Sharif and his brother Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif responsible for destroying institutions to safeguard their looted wealth.

He accused Nawaz of corrupting the police and judges, and trying "to buy the generals in the 90s to bring the army under his influence."

"They introduced corruption in the system to control Pakistan and later Nawaz left the country after striking a deal with Pervez Musharraf,” he added.

COAS’ appointment: PTI chief again talks of merit, meritocracy

He also accused “handlers” of making Shehbaz the PM of Pakistan through a conspiracy.

The country's institutions have denied these allegations.

Meanwhile, Imran called upon people to participate in the party’s long march for the sake of future generations, adding it is rare that nations get a chance to change their fate but “we have this chance now”.

Meanwhile, in a tweet on Saturday, PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that he believes Imran will become PM again.

“Salute to the passion and spirit of the people of Gujarat. From city to city is one voice, ‘Prime Minister Imran Khan’" he tweeted.

“I firmly believe that not only our Haqeeqi Azadi movement will be successful but very soon Imran Khan will once again be the Prime Minister of Pakistan."

As per PTI leader Faisal Javed, the former PM will address his supporters at Lala Musa via video link.

