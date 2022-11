PTI to resume long march from Lala Musa today

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will resume its long march from Punjab's Lala Musa today as PTI leader Asad Umar reached Jhang to lead a parallel march.

PTI Chariman Imran Khan has been leading public rallies to demand snap elections since his ouster by a joint opposition. However, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has rejected the demand, saying the election will be held as scheduled later next year.

On Friday, the PTI long march crossed Toba Tek Singh and Gujrat after it was resumed from Wazirabad on Thursday.

Addressing his supporters via video link, Imran held both Nawaz Sharif and his brother Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif responsible for destroying institutions to safeguard their looted wealth.

He accused Nawaz of corrupting the police and judges, and trying "to buy the generals in the 90s to bring the army under his influence."

"They introduced corruption in the system to control Pakistan and later Nawaz left the country after striking a deal with Pervez Musharraf,” he added.

COAS’ appointment: PTI chief again talks of merit, meritocracy

He also accused “handlers” of making Shehbaz the PM of Pakistan through a conspiracy.

The country's institutions have denied these allegations.

Meanwhile, Imran called upon people to participate in the party’s long march for the sake of future generations, adding it is rare that nations get a chance to change their fate but “we have this chance now”.

Meanwhile, in a tweet on Saturday, PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that he believes Imran will become PM again.

“Salute to the passion and spirit of the people of Gujarat. From city to city is one voice, ‘Prime Minister Imran Khan’" he tweeted.

“I firmly believe that not only our Haqeeqi Azadi movement will be successful but very soon Imran Khan will once again be the Prime Minister of Pakistan."

As per PTI leader Faisal Javed, the former PM will address his supporters at Lala Musa via video link.