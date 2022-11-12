Imran Khan to address long-march via video link today

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan is scheduled to address the ongoing long march at 7:30pm today as the party leadership on Sunday resolved to continue its 'Haqeeqi Azadi' movement until fresh elections are announced.

While addressing the march at Samundri, PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi said fresh elections were extremely necessary to bring back stability in Pakistan.

On Saturday, Imran once again criticised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for discussing the army chief's appointment with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif in London, saying the "country's important decisions are being taken abroad."

Addressing the long march protesters via video link, the former premier had said key decisions were being taken by those who have looted the country’s wealth for the past 30 years.

Rejecting allegations that he made the appointment of the army chief controversial, Imran said: “I never made it controversial.

“I say that the army chief should be appointed on merit. I don’t want an army chief, judge, IG, or NAB head of my choice. I want the best people on the basis of merit.”

PTI resumed its long march from Punjab's Lala Musa on Saturday as PTI leader Asad Umar reached Jhang to lead a parallel march.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan has been leading public rallies to demand snap elections since his ouster by a joint opposition. However, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has rejected the demand, saying the election will be held as scheduled later next year.

On Friday, the PTI long march crossed Toba Tek Singh and Gujrat after it was resumed from Wazirabad on Thursday.

Addressing his supporters via video link, Imran held both Nawaz Sharif and his brother Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif responsible for destroying institutions to safeguard their looted wealth.

He accused Nawaz of corrupting the police and judges, and trying "to buy the generals in the 90s to bring the army under his influence."

"They introduced corruption in the system to control Pakistan and later Nawaz left the country after striking a deal with Pervez Musharraf,” he added.

COAS’ appointment: PTI chief again talks of merit, meritocracy

He also accused “handlers” of making Shehbaz the PM of Pakistan through a conspiracy.

The country's institutions have denied these allegations.

Meanwhile, Imran called upon people to participate in the party’s long march for the sake of future generations, adding it is rare that nations get a chance to change their fate but “we have this chance now”.

Meanwhile, in a tweet on Saturday, PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that he believes Imran will become PM again.

“Salute to the passion and spirit of the people of Gujarat. From city to city is one voice, ‘Prime Minister Imran Khan’" he tweeted.

“I firmly believe that not only our Haqeeqi Azadi movement will be successful but very soon Imran Khan will once again be the Prime Minister of Pakistan."

As per PTI leader Faisal Javed, the former PM will address his supporters at Lala Musa via video link.