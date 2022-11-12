Consignments, LCs: SBP governor assures FBR chief issues will be resolved

ISLAMABAD: State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Jameel Ahmad called on Asim Ahmad, Chairman FBR at FBR HQ to exchange views on various issues. They discussed the stuck-up consignments and opening of LCs in context of the SBP’s recent circulars to banks.

The SBP governor assured the FBR chairman that the SBP will try to resolve the issues faced by businesses and trade due to changed regulatory framework of foreign exchange.

The chairman FBR reiterated full cooperation of the FBR including exchange of information with the SBP. He also informed the SBP governor about implementation of newly-issued foreign currency limitation for passengers travelling abroad.

Both agreed on close coordination between the SBP and the FBR for effective implementation of policies along with improved regulatory environment for economic development.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022