LAHORE: PTI activist Ibtisam Hasan, who grabbed the accused who shot at Chairman PTI Imran Khan in the long march in Wazirabad, met Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, here on Friday who presented him with a cheque of Rs 2.5 million.

The CM said that Ibtisam Hasan is the hero of the nation and his bravery cannot be weighed. The nation salutes the courage of Ibtisam Hasan, he added.

