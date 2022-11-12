KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================================== For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) ========================================================================================================== Sana Industries Limited - - - - 03.12.2022 27.11.2022 to 12.00.P.M. 03.12.2022 EOGM ==========================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022