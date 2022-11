HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks surged six percent at the open on Friday, following a bumper session on Wall Street as lower US inflation dimmed expectations of more aggressive Fed interest-rate hikes.

The Hang Seng Index rocketed 6.08 percent, or 978.40 points, to 17,059.44.

Hong Kong stocks open lower

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.73 percent, or 52.52 points, to 3,088.66, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange was up 1.71 percent, or 34.00 points, to 2,025.82 in early trade.