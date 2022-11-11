AGL 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.93%)
Intra-day update: rupee remains firm against US dollar

  • Hovers at 221-222 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published November 11, 2022 Updated November 11, 2022 11:46am
Pakistan’s rupee remained largely stable against the US dollar in the inter-bank market, and depreciated 0.02% in the opening hours of trading on Friday.

At around 11:45am, the rupee was being quoted at 221.45, a depreciation of Re0.03 against the greenback, during intra-day trading.

On Thursday, rupee had registered a gain for the third consecutive session against the US dollar, and closed at 221.42 after an appreciation of Re0.23 or 0.1%.

In a key development, foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) plunged $956 million on a weekly basis, clocking in $7.96 billion as of November 4, 2022, as per data released on Thursday.

Meanwhile, total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $13.72 billion.

The reserves’ position is critical for Pakistan, as the cash-strapped South Asian economy is desperately seeking dollar inflows to meet its balance-of-payments needs.

A low level of forex reserves has also put pressure on the currency that has only seen stability in recent days.

Globally, the dollar languished on Friday after US inflation data came in cooler than expected, raising market hopes that inflation may have peaked and that the Federal Reserve will begin scaling back its hefty interest rate increases.

Figures showed that the consumer price index rose 7.7% year-on-year in October, the smallest gain since January and below forecasts of an 8% increase.

Against a basket of currencies, the US dollar index slumped more than 2% overnight, the most in over a decade. It last stood at 108.06.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose on Friday as fears of a US recession eased but were on track for weekly declines of more than 4% after a jump in COVID-19 cases in top oil importer China raised the spectre of weaker fuel demand.

A weaker US dollar boosts oil demand as it makes the commodity cheaper for buyers holding other currencies.

This is an intra-day update

