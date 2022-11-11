Australian shares hit five-month high on hopes of less aggressive Fed

Australian shares rose nearly 3% on Friday, joining a global rally as cooler-than-expected US inflation data raised hopes that the Federal Reserve would scale back its hefty rate hikes.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 2.8% higher at 7,158, hitting its highest in five months, in broad-based buying.

The index rose 3.9% to record a third straight weekly gain.

US consumer prices rose less than expected in October, pushing the annual increase below 8% for the first time in eight months, the strongest signs yet that inflation was slowing.

“We have seen this before that the inflation number is better than expected, but continues as a one-off,” said Azeem Sherrif, a market analyst at CMC Markets.

Sherrif said consistency needed to have a positive sentiment towards inflation actually coming down.

Heavyweight miners gained 3.8%, as iron ore prices jumped after China stressed the need to minimise COVID-19’s impact on the economy, raising hopes for a more targeted approach to contain outbreaks.

BHP Group, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals Group climbed between 3.8% and 5.8%.

Tech stocks tracked Wall Street gains to close 5% higher, with the ASX-listed shares of Block Inc jumping 11.5%. Financials soared 2.1%, with the “big four” banks gaining between 1.1% and 2%.

Westpac Banking Corp and National Australia Bank have quietly relaxed some home lending standards, banking and mortgage-broking sources said.

Energy stocks gained 0.7%, as crude oil prices bounced back following the US inflation data and on hopes that sturdy demand will offset new COVID restrictions in China.

Woodside Energy and Beach Energy climbed 1.4% and 3.5%, respectively.

Among individual stocks, Ramsay Health Care jumped 5.8% after the country’s largest private hospital operator issued optimistic outlook for 2023 and 2024 fiscal years.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index jumped 2% to 11,311.76. For the week, it gained 0.7%.