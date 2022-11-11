AGL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
ANL 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.93%)
AVN 80.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
BOP 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
CNERGY 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.18%)
EFERT 81.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.4%)
EPCL 54.70 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.58%)
FCCL 14.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.95%)
FFL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
FLYNG 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.02%)
GGGL 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.33%)
GGL 16.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.06%)
HUMNL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
KEL 2.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.35%)
LOTCHEM 28.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
MLCF 28.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.32%)
OGDC 73.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.54%)
PAEL 16.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PIBTL 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.99%)
PRL 18.05 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.8%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
TELE 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
TPL 7.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 18.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 22.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.36%)
TRG 135.98 Increased By ▲ 9.48 (7.49%)
UNITY 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
WAVES 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.01%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.52%)
BR100 4,307 Increased By 6.5 (0.15%)
BR30 16,204 Increased By 205.5 (1.28%)
KSE100 42,809 Decreased By -91.9 (-0.21%)
KSE30 15,666 Increased By 5 (0.03%)
Australian shares hit five-month high on hopes of less aggressive Fed

Reuters Published November 11, 2022 Updated November 11, 2022 12:17pm
Photo: REUTERS
Australian shares rose nearly 3% on Friday, joining a global rally as cooler-than-expected US inflation data raised hopes that the Federal Reserve would scale back its hefty rate hikes.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 2.8% higher at 7,158, hitting its highest in five months, in broad-based buying.

The index rose 3.9% to record a third straight weekly gain.

US consumer prices rose less than expected in October, pushing the annual increase below 8% for the first time in eight months, the strongest signs yet that inflation was slowing.

“We have seen this before that the inflation number is better than expected, but continues as a one-off,” said Azeem Sherrif, a market analyst at CMC Markets.

Sherrif said consistency needed to have a positive sentiment towards inflation actually coming down.

Heavyweight miners gained 3.8%, as iron ore prices jumped after China stressed the need to minimise COVID-19’s impact on the economy, raising hopes for a more targeted approach to contain outbreaks.

BHP Group, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals Group climbed between 3.8% and 5.8%.

Australian shares snap winning streak ahead on US inflation data

Tech stocks tracked Wall Street gains to close 5% higher, with the ASX-listed shares of Block Inc jumping 11.5%. Financials soared 2.1%, with the “big four” banks gaining between 1.1% and 2%.

Westpac Banking Corp and National Australia Bank have quietly relaxed some home lending standards, banking and mortgage-broking sources said.

Energy stocks gained 0.7%, as crude oil prices bounced back following the US inflation data and on hopes that sturdy demand will offset new COVID restrictions in China.

Woodside Energy and Beach Energy climbed 1.4% and 3.5%, respectively.

Among individual stocks, Ramsay Health Care jumped 5.8% after the country’s largest private hospital operator issued optimistic outlook for 2023 and 2024 fiscal years.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index jumped 2% to 11,311.76. For the week, it gained 0.7%.

Australian shares

