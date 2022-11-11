AGL 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.93%)
ANL 9.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 80.69 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.19%)
BOP 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
CNERGY 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
EFERT 81.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.43%)
EPCL 54.61 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.41%)
FCCL 14.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.54%)
FFL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.43%)
FLYNG 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
GGGL 9.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
GGL 16.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.77%)
HUMNL 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
KEL 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.35%)
LOTCHEM 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
MLCF 28.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 73.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.47%)
PAEL 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.43%)
PIBTL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.27%)
PRL 17.98 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.41%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
TELE 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
TPL 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.19%)
TPLP 18.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.54%)
TREET 22.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.36%)
TRG 135.98 Increased By ▲ 9.48 (7.49%)
UNITY 20.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.25%)
WAVES 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.1%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.26%)
BR100 4,310 Increased By 9.2 (0.21%)
BR30 16,212 Increased By 214 (1.34%)
KSE100 42,855 Decreased By -46.3 (-0.11%)
KSE30 15,683 Increased By 22.3 (0.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil jumps by about 2% as China eases COVID curbs

Reuters Published November 11, 2022 Updated November 11, 2022 11:58am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: Oil prices jumped by about 2% on Friday after health authorities in top global crude importer China eased some of the country’s heavy COVID curbs.

Brent crude futures rose $1.82, or 1.9%, to $95.49 a barrel by 0630 GMT, extending a 1.1% rise in the previous session.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained $1.75, or 2.0%, to $88.22 a barrel, after climbing 0.8% in the previous session.

The easing curbs include shortening quarantine times for close contacts of cases and inbound travellers by two days, as well as eliminating a penalty on airlines for bringing in infected passengers.

“Oil traders are applauding the news. The key for oil markets is to continue watching developments closely for this and further marginal positive changes in the government’s zero-COVID stance,” said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

The move towards liberalising the COVID-zero policy will provide a springboard for oil markets, given that lockdowns hurt mobility and oil prices more than economic activity, he said.

Prices also picked up on Friday after milder-than-expected US inflation data reinforced hopes that the Federal Reserve will slow down rate hikes, boosting chances of a soft landing for the world’s biggest economy.

A weaker US dollar also supported oil prices as it makes the commodity cheaper for buyers holding other currencies.

Oil drops for fourth day on China demand concerns

Still, the benchmark oil contracts were headed for weekly declines of more than 2% due to rising US oil inventories, and lingering fears over capped fuel demand in China amid an uptick in daily COVID cases.

China’s COVID-19 case load soared to its highest since the lockdown in Shanghai earlier this year. Both Beijing and Zhengzhou reported record daily cases.

Besides work-from-home orders reducing mobility and fuel demand, travel across China remained subdued as people wanted to avoid the risk of being caught up in quarantine, ANZ Research analysts said in a note.

Also read

Crude Oil Brent crude oil

Comments

1000 characters

Oil jumps by about 2% as China eases COVID curbs

Intra-day update: rupee remains firm against US dollar

Pakistan, KSA to sign several pacts

Foreign investment: Concessions given to Reko Diq should be available to all other projects: CJP

Pakistan at COP27 demands climate aid, says ‘dystopia’ already here

Pakistan drawing inspiration from ’92 win over England: Hayden

Nawaz issued diplomatic passport

KCR project: Sindh govt to bear share of local cost burden

Govt unlikely to ensure 8-hour smooth supply of gas during winter

Pakistan-GCC Free Trade Agreements: Bilawal for finalisation of talks

Shehbaz meets Nawaz amid tight police security

Read more stories