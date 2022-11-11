AGL 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
ANL 9.66 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.47%)
AVN 80.66 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (2.46%)
BOP 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.96%)
CNERGY 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.6%)
EFERT 81.96 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.56%)
EPCL 53.87 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.71%)
FCCL 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
FFL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.96%)
FLYNG 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.51%)
GGGL 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.81%)
GGL 17.06 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (5.44%)
HUMNL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.21%)
KEL 2.86 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.78%)
LOTCHEM 28.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
MLCF 28.36 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.11%)
OGDC 74.05 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (3.64%)
PAEL 16.29 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.69%)
PIBTL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.53%)
PRL 17.82 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.79%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.89%)
TELE 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.09%)
TPL 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.97%)
TPLP 18.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.7%)
TREET 22.48 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.95%)
TRG 126.50 Increased By ▲ 8.47 (7.18%)
UNITY 20.27 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.1%)
WAVES 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.58%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.63%)
BR100 4,301 Increased By 86.5 (2.05%)
BR30 15,998 Increased By 446.2 (2.87%)
KSE100 42,901 Increased By 635.9 (1.5%)
KSE30 15,661 Increased By 283.4 (1.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Elahi approves automated umbrellas for two mausoleums

LAHORE: Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has approved the installation of automated umbrellas at the compounds ...
Recorder Report Published 11 Nov, 2022 05:54am
Follow us

LAHORE: Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has approved the installation of automated umbrellas at the compounds of shrines of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh in Lahore and Hazrat Fariduddin Masood Ganj Shakar in Pakpattan.

While chairing a meeting at his office, the CM ordered to complete the water supply scheme of Data Darbar in two weeks. He was told that a 1500 feet long water supply line, out of a total of four thousand feet, has been replaced while the rest of the work is going on in full swing.

He also approved the construction of a multi storey parking plaza which would be linked with Data Darbar’s basement through an underground passage. It would also be linked through an overhead bridge for pedestrians.

Elahi announced that remodelling and surface-lifting of Data Darbar Chowk would be done and disclosed that the initial plan for the upgradation of Darbar Hazrat Baba Farid Ganj Shakar has also been chalked out. He also ordered early completion of the provision of facilities for visitors including the upgradation of the dispensary and almonry of Darbar Fariduddin Ganj Shakar. Besides, the provision of facilities in Darbar Baba Hazrat Moj Darya would be completed soon, he added.

Moreover, talking to a delegation of Forman Christian College, a chartered university, led by Rector Dr Jonathan, the CM said that free education is given up to graduation level in Punjab to ensure that needy students could fully benefit from modern educational opportunities. Alongside this, strict punishments are being enacted to overcome the drug menace in educational institutions, he mentioned.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Chief Minister Punjab Pervaiz Elahi automated umbrellas mausoleums

Comments

1000 characters

Elahi approves automated umbrellas for two mausoleums

Pakistan, KSA to sign several pacts

Foreign investment: Concessions given to Reko Diq should be available to all other projects: CJP

General Bajwa begins farewell visits

Imran pins his hopes on CJP

Nawaz issued diplomatic passport

Transit strikes snarl London, Paris as workers seek raises

KCR project: Sindh govt to bear share of local cost burden

Pakistan, China agree to spur CPEC momentum: govt

Pakistan-GCC Free Trade Agreements: Bilawal for finalisation of talks

Shehbaz meets Nawaz amid tight police security

Read more stories