Elahi approves automated umbrellas for two mausoleums

LAHORE: Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has approved the installation of automated umbrellas at the compounds of shrines of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh in Lahore and Hazrat Fariduddin Masood Ganj Shakar in Pakpattan.

While chairing a meeting at his office, the CM ordered to complete the water supply scheme of Data Darbar in two weeks. He was told that a 1500 feet long water supply line, out of a total of four thousand feet, has been replaced while the rest of the work is going on in full swing.

He also approved the construction of a multi storey parking plaza which would be linked with Data Darbar’s basement through an underground passage. It would also be linked through an overhead bridge for pedestrians.

Elahi announced that remodelling and surface-lifting of Data Darbar Chowk would be done and disclosed that the initial plan for the upgradation of Darbar Hazrat Baba Farid Ganj Shakar has also been chalked out. He also ordered early completion of the provision of facilities for visitors including the upgradation of the dispensary and almonry of Darbar Fariduddin Ganj Shakar. Besides, the provision of facilities in Darbar Baba Hazrat Moj Darya would be completed soon, he added.

Moreover, talking to a delegation of Forman Christian College, a chartered university, led by Rector Dr Jonathan, the CM said that free education is given up to graduation level in Punjab to ensure that needy students could fully benefit from modern educational opportunities. Alongside this, strict punishments are being enacted to overcome the drug menace in educational institutions, he mentioned.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022