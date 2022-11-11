AGL 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
Pakistan

PTI sit-ins at main entry points of capital continue

Fazal Sher Published 11 Nov, 2022 05:54am
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers protest sit-in at main entry points of the capital city and different parts of Rawalpindi against the assassination attempt on PTI chief Imran Khan entered the fourth day on Thursday.

According to the details, protesters have set up protest camps on five main highways including Murree Road in Rawalpindi at Shamsabad - one of the main road connecting the capital city with Rawalpindi. The PTI workers also set up a protest camp at IJP road and some other areas.

Due to the protest, the educational institutions in Rawalpindi remained closed for the third day. The Rawalpindi traffic police have issued an alert to the citizens saying that there is a diversion near the Shamsabad stop due to protest at Murree road.

Alternatively, Saidpur Road, Commercial Market, Kuri Road can be used and the old Airport Road is open for traffic from both directions.

