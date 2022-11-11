This is apropos a Business Recorder op-ed “Twists and turns” carried by the newspaper on Tuesday. The writer, Rashed Rahman, deserves accolades for presenting a highly informed perspective on the current political situation in the country.

But I tend to disagree with his conclusion that “It is a total change after the overthrow of the existing order, not a reinstatement by a military establishment that is by now embarrassed at having brought Imran Khan to power in the first place, and seemingly at a loss to counter his rhetorical and unprecedented assault on it, perhaps, it is being suggested, because Imran Khan enjoys some support within the institution.”

My point in this regard is that successive civilian governments, including PTI’s, came to power through establishment’s support. Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, the founder of PPP, too, owed his rule to establishment’s blessings. The writer, in my view, has said the truth but not the whole truth. His argument ought to have been without omission, embellishment, or alteration.

But it doesn’t mean that he was economical with the truth. We, in fact, must be grateful to him for flagging up the dangers and challenges facing our country when our own politicians and establishment are economical with the truth.

Rizwan Baloch (Quetta)

