AGL 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
ANL 9.66 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.47%)
AVN 80.66 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (2.46%)
BOP 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.96%)
CNERGY 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.6%)
EFERT 81.96 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.56%)
EPCL 53.87 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.71%)
FCCL 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
FFL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.96%)
FLYNG 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.51%)
GGGL 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.81%)
GGL 17.06 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (5.44%)
HUMNL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.21%)
KEL 2.86 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.78%)
LOTCHEM 28.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
MLCF 28.36 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.11%)
OGDC 74.05 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (3.64%)
PAEL 16.29 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.69%)
PIBTL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.53%)
PRL 17.82 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.79%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.89%)
TELE 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.09%)
TPL 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.97%)
TPLP 18.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.7%)
TREET 22.48 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.95%)
TRG 126.50 Increased By ▲ 8.47 (7.18%)
UNITY 20.27 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.1%)
WAVES 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.58%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.63%)
BR100 4,301 Increased By 86.5 (2.05%)
BR30 15,998 Increased By 446.2 (2.87%)
KSE100 42,901 Increased By 635.9 (1.5%)
KSE30 15,661 Increased By 283.4 (1.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

‘Twists and turns’

Rizwan Baloch Published 11 Nov, 2022 05:54am
Follow us

This is apropos a Business Recorder op-ed “Twists and turns” carried by the newspaper on Tuesday. The writer, Rashed Rahman, deserves accolades for presenting a highly informed perspective on the current political situation in the country.

But I tend to disagree with his conclusion that “It is a total change after the overthrow of the existing order, not a reinstatement by a military establishment that is by now embarrassed at having brought Imran Khan to power in the first place, and seemingly at a loss to counter his rhetorical and unprecedented assault on it, perhaps, it is being suggested, because Imran Khan enjoys some support within the institution.”

My point in this regard is that successive civilian governments, including PTI’s, came to power through establishment’s support. Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, the founder of PPP, too, owed his rule to establishment’s blessings. The writer, in my view, has said the truth but not the whole truth. His argument ought to have been without omission, embellishment, or alteration.

But it doesn’t mean that he was economical with the truth. We, in fact, must be grateful to him for flagging up the dangers and challenges facing our country when our own politicians and establishment are economical with the truth.

Rizwan Baloch (Quetta)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Imran Khan political situation Zulfikar Ali Bhutto

Rizwan Baloch

Comments

1000 characters

‘Twists and turns’

Pakistan, KSA to sign several pacts

Foreign investment: Concessions given to Reko Diq should be available to all other projects: CJP

General Bajwa begins farewell visits

Imran pins his hopes on CJP

Nawaz issued diplomatic passport

Transit strikes snarl London, Paris as workers seek raises

KCR project: Sindh govt to bear share of local cost burden

Pakistan, China agree to spur CPEC momentum: govt

Pakistan-GCC Free Trade Agreements: Bilawal for finalisation of talks

Shehbaz meets Nawaz amid tight police security

Read more stories