Clarification

With reference to a news story published by Business Recorder on April 19, 2019, titled ‘Rental power: Government in talks for out-of-court settlement’, a statement has been issued that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Court Islamabad has discharged Mr Laeeq Ahmed Sheikh, Ms Rabya Laeeq Ahmed, and Mr Amer Malik in pursuance of settlement agreement and withdrawal of prosecution case by NAB, according to a communication received from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

In addition, the Lahore High Court has issued direction to Pakistan Telecommunication Authority vide its order dated 27-7-2021 to serve appropriate resolution to the petitioners regarding defamatory URLs, added the PTA communication.