European shares open lower as real estate stocks fall ahead of US CPI data

Reuters Published 10 Nov, 2022 01:53pm
European shares edged lower at the open on Thursday, with real estate stocks leading declines, ahead of a closely watched reading on US inflation to determine whether the Federal Reserve’s aggressive monetary policy has taken hold.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.3% by 0814 GMT, after snapping a three-day winning streak on Wednesday.

European real estate stocks slid 1.7%, leading sectoral declines, with German housing group LEG Immobilien shedding 6.8% after slightly lowering its profit forecast for this year on rapidly increasing construction costs, rising interest rates and high energy prices.

In a bright spot, shares of Knorr Bremse advanced 5.3%, briefly to the top of the STOXX 600 after the German braking systems maker reported better-than-expected third quarter earnings.

European stocks snap three-day gains

As the US midterm elections continued with no final results, investors looked towards US consumer prices data later in the day, which will likely show a slowing in both the monthly and yearly core numbers for October, according to a Reuters poll.

European shares

