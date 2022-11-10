AGL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.56%)
Imran's address to be screened at 4:30pm as PTI resumes long march from Wazirabad today

  • March will begin at 1:00pm
BR Web Desk Published November 10, 2022 Updated November 10, 2022 12:52pm
After a week-long pause, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is set to resume its long march from Wazirabad today after it was halted due to an assassination attempt on party chairman Imran Khan last week.

In a tweet on Thursday, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said that PTI's 'Haqeeqi Azadi' long march will resume from the same place in Punjab's Wazirabad where Imran was attacked.

He further said that the party and its workers would gather at 3pm while the former PM's address would be screened at 4:30pm.

PTI ‘long march’: Elahi orders foolproof security arrangements

Meanwhile, the march will begin at 1:00pm from Wazirabad Chowk. Asad Umar will lead the caravan of long march from Toba Tek Singh.

The long march caravan starting from Toba Tek Singh will reach Jhang, Faisalabad, Jaranwala, Chiniot, other cities and will reach Rawalpindi.

Ahead of the long march, Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi presided over a meeting on Wednesday in which the security arrangements of the PTI long march caravan came under a detailed review.

Moreover, as many as 1,542 personnel of Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) along with officers have been sent to four districts of Punjab to ensure that security arrangements are in place during the march.

