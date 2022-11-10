AGL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.56%)
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee maintains positive momentum against US dollar

  • Hovers at 221-222 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published November 10, 2022 Updated November 10, 2022 12:26pm
Follow us

Pakistan’s rupee registered marginal gains against the US dollar in the inter-bank market, and appreciated 0.16% on Thursday.

At around 12:05pm, the rupee was being quoted at 221.30, an appreciation of Re0.35 against the greenback, during intra-day trading.

On Tuesday, Pakistan’s rupee had remained largely stable against the US dollar in the inter-bank market, settling at 221.65 after an appreciation of Re0.01 or 0.01%.

The rupee had remained largely stable in recent days, hovering around the 221-222 level in the inter-bank market even as the US dollar maintained a foothold against other currencies.

In a key development, the federal government decided to withdraw the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP)’s and the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP)’s appeals from the Supreme Court against Sharia court with respect to make the economy interest-free in the next five years, stated Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

Moreover, Dar shared that the central bank will receive $500 million from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) within this month.

The reserves’ position is critical for Pakistan which has been desperately seeking dollar inflows to meet its balance-of-payments needs.

Internationally, the dollar regained its footing on Thursday ahead of key US inflation data due later in the day, while cryptocurrencies were fragile after a bailout deal for exchange FTX by its bigger rival Binance collapsed.

The dollar has lost some steam over the past few weeks on hopes that the Fed could scale back on its hefty interest rate hikes as soon as December.

Against a basket of currencies, the US dollar index was firm at 110.30, after rising nearly 0.8% overnight.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, fell for a fourth day on Thursday on concerns that new COVID curbs in China, the world’s biggest crude importer, will impact fuel demand. Brent crude futures fell 34 cents, or 0.4%, to $92.31 a barrel at 0115 GMT.

The manufacturing hub of Guangzhou, a city of 19 million people, on Thursday reported more than 2,000 new cases for Nov. 9, the third day above that level, in the city’s worst outbreak so far.

This is an intra-day update

