AGL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
ANL 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.84%)
AVN 80.30 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (2.01%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.11%)
CNERGY 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.4%)
EFERT 81.84 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.42%)
EPCL 53.99 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.93%)
FCCL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.61%)
FFL 6.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
FLYNG 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.68%)
GGGL 9.78 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.88%)
GGL 16.75 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.52%)
HUMNL 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.03%)
KEL 2.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.42%)
LOTCHEM 28.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.66%)
MLCF 28.46 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.46%)
OGDC 73.90 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3.43%)
PAEL 16.24 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.37%)
PIBTL 5.61 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (5.85%)
PRL 17.62 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.62%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.83%)
TELE 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.49%)
TPL 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.08%)
TPLP 18.42 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.21%)
TREET 22.72 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (3.04%)
TRG 126.50 Increased By ▲ 8.47 (7.18%)
UNITY 20.23 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.9%)
WAVES 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.74%)
WTL 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.27%)
BR100 4,293 Increased By 79 (1.87%)
BR30 15,993 Increased By 441.3 (2.84%)
KSE100 42,848 Increased By 582.7 (1.38%)
KSE30 15,646 Increased By 268.2 (1.74%)
Gold traders in wait-and-watch mode ahead of US inflation data

Reuters Published 10 Nov, 2022 10:10am
Gold prices flitted in a narrow range on Thursday as cautious investors held to the sidelines and awaited key US inflation report to gauge the size of the Federal Reserve’s future interest rate hikes.

Spot gold was flat at $1,706.76 per ounce, as of 0220 GMT.

US gold futures fell 0.2% to $1,709.80.

The dollar index inched 0.1% lower.

A weaker dollar generally makes greenback-priced gold more attractive to other currency holders.

It looks like gold prices are consolidating ahead of the inflation data, said Brian Lan, managing director at Singapore-based dealer GoldSilver Central.

The US consumer price index (CPI) report for October is due at 1330 GMT. Economists expect core inflation to decline both on a monthly and annual basis.

Gold could rise if there are signs of cooling inflation, but if the numbers come higher, then there will be speculations of the Fed using a heavy hand again and thereby pressuring gold, Lan added.

Rising interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding bullion, while lifting returns on other yielding assets.

Gold near 3-week peak

Traders now pricing in a 48.5% chance of a 50-basis-point rate hike and 51.5% chance of a 75 bps hike at the Fed’s December meeting.

Gold could consolidate around the $1,700 level, but if the strong dollar trade gains traction leading up to CPI, selling pressure could target the $1685 region, said Edward Moya, senior analyst with OANDA in a note.

Meanwhile, Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said on Wednesday the Fed’s fight to lower inflation “may lead to a downturn” as the central bank’s interest rate increases are “challenged” by still-high consumer savings, still-tight labor markets and ongoing supply problems.

Spot silver rose 0.3% to $21.06. Platinum climbed 0.1% to $986.07, while palladium was down 0.1% at $1,862.62.

Federal Reserve Spot gold US gold bullion gold markets

Gold traders in wait-and-watch mode ahead of US inflation data

