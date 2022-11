KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Thursday for a third straight session, hitting a 10-day low, tracking losses in rival edible oils as China’s stringent COVID-19 policies hurt demand.

Palm jumps 1.7pc

The benchmark palm oil contract for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 77 ringgit, or 1.83%, to 4,121 ringgit ($875.88) a tonne during early trade, its lowest since Nov. 1.