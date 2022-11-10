Biden hails US midterm vote as 'good day for democracy'

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden on Wednesday hailed the midterm elections as "a good day for democracy" after a vote held largely without problems despite unsubstantiated allegations of ballot fraud from some Republicans.

"While the press and the pundits were predicting a giant red wave it didn't happen," said the president, who had framed the race as a clash between defenders of democracy and the "extremist" camp of Donald Trump.

Our democracy has been tested in recent years but with their votes the American people have spoken and proven once again that democracy is who we are," Biden said