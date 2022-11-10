President approves elevation of three judges to SC

AGL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday approved the appointment of three judges in the Supreme Court of Pakistan including Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court Justice Athar Minallah.

The president also approved the appointment of Sindh High Court judge Justice Syed Hassan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Shahid Waheed of Lahore High Court as the judges of the apex court, a President House press release said.

President Alvi also approved the appointment of Justice Amir Farooq as Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court, who would replace Justice Athar Minallah.

The president made the aforesaid appointments under Article 175 of the Constitution.

