AGL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
ANL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
AVN 78.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.26%)
BOP 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.7%)
CNERGY 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.25%)
EFERT 81.52 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.39%)
EPCL 53.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.32%)
FCCL 14.76 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.43%)
FFL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (9.11%)
FLYNG 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.35%)
GGGL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.38%)
GGL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.49%)
HUMNL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-12.56%)
KEL 2.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.4%)
LOTCHEM 28.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.83%)
MLCF 27.98 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.3%)
OGDC 71.67 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.07%)
PAEL 15.99 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.17%)
PIBTL 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
PRL 17.19 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.3%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.85%)
TELE 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
TPL 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
TPLP 18.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.87%)
TREET 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
TRG 117.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-2.34%)
UNITY 19.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.04%)
WAVES 10.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.48%)
BR100 4,214 Increased By 19.5 (0.46%)
BR30 15,552 Decreased By -15.5 (-0.1%)
KSE100 42,265 Increased By 218 (0.52%)
KSE30 15,378 Increased By 77.7 (0.51%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European stocks snap three-day gains

Reuters Published 10 Nov, 2022 05:50am
Follow us

BENGALURU: European shares snapped a three-day advance on Wednesday, weighed down by economically sensitive stocks, amid uncertainty over the outcome of the US midterm elections and on concerns about rising inflation.

“There’s been a risk-on mood in markets over the past few sessions, and today we just saw a bit of a pullback, and of course the uncertain results in the midterm election is weighing on the US markets and also dragging down European markets,” said Andrea Cicione, head of research at TS Lombard.

“Markets generally like the economy to be left to its own devices. And the split between the President and Congress is likely to yield that kind of result.” The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed 0.3% lower after clocking an eight-week closing high in the prior session.

Energy stocks slipped 1.8%, owing to falling oil prices following higher-than-expected US crude stockpiles and concerns that a rebound in COVID-19 cases in top importer China would hurt fuel demand.

Other cyclical sectors such as travel & leisure, miners and banks fell between 1.1% and 2.1%.

Among major stocks, Germany’s Commerzbank shed 7.2%, weighing down the banks index by 1.1%.

The lender said its net profit fell by 52% in the third quarter in a better-than-expected outcome, helped by higher interest rates, though it had previously flagged problems at a Polish unit weighed.

Dutch bank ABN Amro rose 4.4% as it beat analysts’ expectations, saying its net profit had more than doubled to 743 million euros ($747.98 million) in the third quarter.

Britain’s Marks & Spencer slipped 3.4% after warning of a “gathering storm” of higher costs and pressure on household budgets.

German speciality chemicals maker Lanxess dropped 2.4% as it cut the top end of its forecast range for annual profit on weaker demand.

European stocks US crude STOXX 600 index

Comments

1000 characters

European stocks snap three-day gains

Economic crisis: AIIB to give us $500m to counter social fallout

Steps afoot to ink trade pacts with CARs

‘Assassination plot’: Imran Khan says he will ‘reveal’ name of ‘second officer’

SCBA for registration of FIR as per complainant’s version

World Bank to restructure $188m PHCSP

SBP launches ‘ESRM manual’ for banks and DFIs

Environmental, social risks: Financial sector must become sensitive to consequences: SBP governor

Interest-free banking verdict: SBP, NBP to withdraw pleas: Dar

Capital abuzz with new round of rumours

Arbitration pact: Halmore urges govt not to refer ‘excess profit’ issue to tribunal

Read more stories