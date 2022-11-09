1st semifinal: New Zealand 59/3 at halfway mark

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and decided to bat first in the first semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2022 against Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

The match started at 1 pm Pakistan Time.

LIVE UPDATE

New Zealand innings

New Zealand: 64/3 in 10.2 overs.

Four: Mitchell cuts Shadab, earns himself a boundary.

New Zealand: 59/3 in 10 overs.

New Zealand: 52/3 in 9 overs.

50 up for New Zealand in 8.2 overs.

New Zealand: 49/3 in 8 overs.

WICKET: Nawaz gets Glenn Phillips on the last ball of his over. He departs for 6.

New Zealand: 44/2 in 7 overs.

Four: Glenn Phillips cuts Shadab Khan for a boundary.

New Zealand: 38/2 in 6 overs.

WICKET: Bull's eye! Devon Conway run-out.

Four: Conway hits Rauf over cover for a boundary.

New Zealand: 30/1 in 5 overs.

New Zealand: 23/1 in 4 overs.

New Zealand: 19/1 in 3 overs.

New Zealand: 14/1 in 2 overs.

Four: This time, thumped to the leg side.

Four: Devon Conway belts it through mid-wicket.

New Zealand: 6/1 in 1 over.

WICKET: Shaheen Afridi traps Fin Allen LBW. He departs for 4.

The Blacks Caps, who topped Group 1, are aiming to make the final for the second consecutive time as they target a maiden T20 title.

Like New Zealand, Group 2 runners-up Pakistan are in the semis for a second straight year as they look to add to their 2009 World Cup triumph.

The winner will face either England or India -- who meet in Adelaide on Thursday -- in Sunday's final.

Team updates

Both captains confirmed at the toss that they are going with an unchanged side in the all-important game.

Pakistan: 1 Mohammad Rizwan (wk), 2 Babar Azam (capt), 3 Mohammad Haris, 4 Shan Masood, 5 Iftikhar Ahmed, 6 Shadab Khan, 7 Mohammad Nawaz, 8 Mohammad Wasim Jr, 9 Naseem Shah, 10 Haris Rauf, 11 Shaheen Afridi

New Zealand: 1 Finn Allen, 2 Devon Conway (wk), 3 Kane Williamson (capt), 4 Glenn Phillips, 5 Daryl Mitchell, 6 Jimmy Neesham, 7 Mitchell Santner, 8 Tim Southee, 9 Ish Sodhi, 10 Lockie Ferguson, 11 Trent Boult