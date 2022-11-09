AGL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
ANL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
AVN 78.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.26%)
BOP 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.7%)
CNERGY 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.25%)
EFERT 81.52 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.39%)
EPCL 53.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.32%)
FCCL 14.76 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.43%)
FFL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (9.11%)
FLYNG 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.35%)
GGGL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.38%)
GGL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.49%)
HUMNL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-12.56%)
KEL 2.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.4%)
LOTCHEM 28.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.83%)
MLCF 27.98 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.3%)
OGDC 71.67 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.07%)
PAEL 15.99 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.17%)
PIBTL 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
PRL 17.19 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.3%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.85%)
TELE 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
TPL 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
TPLP 18.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.87%)
TREET 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
TRG 117.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-2.34%)
UNITY 19.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.04%)
WAVES 10.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.48%)
BR100 4,214 Increased By 19.5 (0.46%)
BR30 15,552 Decreased By -15.5 (-0.1%)
KSE100 42,265 Increased By 218 (0.52%)
KSE30 15,378 Increased By 77.7 (0.51%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China, Hong Kong stocks fall on subdued data, US midterm election uncertainty

Reuters Published 09 Nov, 2022 10:45am
Follow us

HONG KONG: China and Hong Kong stocks slid on Wednesday, as producer prices fell for the first time since December 2020 underscoring faltering domestic demand amid COVID-19 curbs, while investors awaited US inflation data and mid-term election results.

** China’s blue-chip CSI 300 Index fell 0.75 %, while the Shanghai Composite Index edged down 0.35%.

** Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index dropped 1.52% and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index declined 1.4%.

** Asian shares rose and the dollar wobbled, as investors awaited US inflation data as well as the results of the US midterm elections that could signify a power shift in Washington.

** China’s October producer price index (PPI) fell 1.3% year-on-year from 0.9% gain a month earlier, official data showed, compared with a forecast of a 1.5% contraction in a Reuters poll.

Chinese stocks extend rally as investors hold fast to reopening bets

** The consumer price index climbed 2.1% from a year earlier, slower than the 2.4% forecast by analysts.

** New coronavirus cases surged in Guangzhou and other Chinese cities, official data showed on Tuesday. Many of Guangzhou’s districts, including central Haizhu, have imposed varying levels of curbs and lockdowns.

** The self-regulatory body of China’s interbank market said it will expand bond financing for private firms, including developers, with support from the central bank.

** “We believe the private sector will benefit from this bond issuance program… However, the benefits are unlikely to be sufficient to resolve the financial woes faced by private enterprises, especially private developers,” Nomura analysts wrote in a note.

** Internet stocks and the photovoltaic solar power sector, down 2.1% and 1.9% respectively, led declines among mainland A-shares.

** Goertek Inc tumbled 10% after the supplier for companies including Apple said an unidentified overseas client suspended order.

** In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index rose 5.3%, while Hang Seng Tech dropped 1.9%, dragging the broader market.

China stocks

Comments

1000 characters

China, Hong Kong stocks fall on subdued data, US midterm election uncertainty

Violence is never the answer, US calls on Pakistani political leaders to respect rule of law

PM for judicial commission

Commanders take stock of situation

Q1 non-tax collection dips 16.29pc to Rs202.159bn YoY

SBP takes big step to contain forex outflow

PTI blocks roads

Govt plans to bring FCA mechanism of KE on a par with other Discos’

Allama Iqbal’s 145th birth anniversary today

There’s sufficient stock of petrol, HSD: PD

PPP Senator Mustafa Khokhar resigns

Read more stories