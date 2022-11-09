Efforts to be made for controlling crimes in Korangi: SSP

KARACHI: Steps will be taken to eliminate crimes from Korangi, including Mehran Town, with the collaboration of Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), while comprehensive plans will be made to deal with traffic jams and other problems.

These views were expressed by SSP Korangi Sajid Amir Saduzai during a meeting at KATI. He said street crimes have increased but the overall crime situation is much better than before.

The Safe City project will be launched in Karachi, which will help in the prevention of crime.

Sajid Saduzai added that they will try to solve the crime through mutual consultation and cooperation with KATI. Effective strategies will be formulated to deal with it.

KATI president Faraz-ur-Rehman congratulated the newly appointed SSP Korangi Sajid Amir Saduzai and informed about Korangi Industrial Area.

He said Sajid Saduzai is a capable, honest and dutiful officer, with his appointment, it is hoped that the crime in Korangi will be eradicated.

President KATI said police patrolling should be increased in Karachi especially in Korangi to discourage criminal elements.

He said police patrolling, blockade and police posts should be increased on priority basis in Korangi industrial area. There is a shortage of manpower in the police department; there is a shortage of 150 personnel in Korangi district.

The number of police personnel is very low in the rapidly expanding city of Karachi.

Faraz-ur-Rehman further said that due to rising inflation and unemployment, crime has increased. Increasingly, economic conditions are deteriorating due to the current situation of the country and political instability, due to which the industrialists are suffering from anxiety and uncertainty.

KITE Limited CEO Zubair Chhaya said that criminal elements in area like Mehran Town should be closely monitored because in the past due to the activity of these elements, the crime rate increased.

He said that many organizations are coming into existence in Korangi under the guise of welfare of the workers which help the industrialists.

They are involved in extortion and blackmail. Elimination of such elements is necessary.

He said that drug-addicted people have tried to hollow out the bridge from the Jam Sadiq Bridge, street crimes and thefts have also increased due to these drug-addicted people.

Law and order committee chairman Danish Khan said extortion, kidnapping for ransom and other serious incidents do not happen in the city like in the past.

He said one of the major reasons for the current crimes is the country's economic conditions and unemployment.

Law & Order Committee Chairman Danish Khan, Senior Vice President Nighat Awan, vice president Muslim Mohammadi, former presidents Salman Aslam, Gulzar Feroze, Salim-uz-Zaman, Sheikh Fazl-e-Jalil, Syed Farrukh Mazhar, Ehteshamuddin and other officers and members of the KATI were also present.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022