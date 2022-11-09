Swati submits complaint to HR cell of apex court

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Senator Azam Swati on Tuesday reiterated that he and his family would chase all the “tyrants” involved in “dirty tricks” to blackmail political leaders and their families until the culprits were given exemplary punishment.

Talking to journalists after filing a five-page application before the Supreme Court of Pakistan’s Human Rights Cell, he said that he will fight to the end for the sake of the daughters and mothers of the country.

He questioned, “wasn’t the harassment and torture enough for just a tweet” and “wasn’t that enough when he was stripped naked”, adding “the way you people played with the life of me and my wife, I pray to Allah to destroy your whole generation”.

He also said that “we all must rise and contribute to bring a ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’ in Pakistan as we must not leave any stone unturned to achieve real constitutional freedom”.

“Let us march on shoulder to shoulder under the leadership of Imran Khan. We’re lucky that Allah, the Almighty saved the life of our beloved leader Imran Khan. People of Pakistan need him to steer the broken ship of their country to achieve Haqeeqi Azadi”, he added.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Ali Nawaz Awan strongly condemned an obscene video which is taking rounds on social media of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Pervaiz Rashid.

“This dirty game must come to an end,” he added.

He said that the Azadi March will prove to be the last nail in the coffin of the rulers, who are moving from pillar to post to sabotage the long march, adding no power in the world can stop the masses from the long march.

