AGL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
ANL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
AVN 78.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.26%)
BOP 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.7%)
CNERGY 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.25%)
EFERT 81.52 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.39%)
EPCL 53.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.32%)
FCCL 14.76 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.43%)
FFL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (9.11%)
FLYNG 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.35%)
GGGL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.38%)
GGL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.49%)
HUMNL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-12.56%)
KEL 2.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.4%)
LOTCHEM 28.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.83%)
MLCF 27.98 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.3%)
OGDC 71.67 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.07%)
PAEL 15.99 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.17%)
PIBTL 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
PRL 17.19 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.3%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.85%)
TELE 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
TPL 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
TPLP 18.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.87%)
TREET 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
TRG 117.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-2.34%)
UNITY 19.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.04%)
WAVES 10.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.48%)
BR100 4,214 Increased By 19.5 (0.46%)
BR30 15,552 Decreased By -15.5 (-0.1%)
KSE100 42,265 Increased By 218 (0.52%)
KSE30 15,378 Increased By 77.7 (0.51%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Swati submits complaint to HR cell of apex court

Recorder Report Published 09 Nov, 2022 03:41am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Senator Azam Swati on Tuesday reiterated that he and his family would chase all the “tyrants” involved in “dirty tricks” to blackmail political leaders and their families until the culprits were given exemplary punishment.

Talking to journalists after filing a five-page application before the Supreme Court of Pakistan’s Human Rights Cell, he said that he will fight to the end for the sake of the daughters and mothers of the country.

He questioned, “wasn’t the harassment and torture enough for just a tweet” and “wasn’t that enough when he was stripped naked”, adding “the way you people played with the life of me and my wife, I pray to Allah to destroy your whole generation”.

He also said that “we all must rise and contribute to bring a ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’ in Pakistan as we must not leave any stone unturned to achieve real constitutional freedom”.

“Let us march on shoulder to shoulder under the leadership of Imran Khan. We’re lucky that Allah, the Almighty saved the life of our beloved leader Imran Khan. People of Pakistan need him to steer the broken ship of their country to achieve Haqeeqi Azadi”, he added.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Ali Nawaz Awan strongly condemned an obscene video which is taking rounds on social media of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Pervaiz Rashid.

“This dirty game must come to an end,” he added.

He said that the Azadi March will prove to be the last nail in the coffin of the rulers, who are moving from pillar to post to sabotage the long march, adding no power in the world can stop the masses from the long march.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Supreme Court Azam Swati PTI

Comments

1000 characters

Swati submits complaint to HR cell of apex court

PM for judicial commission

Commanders take stock of situation

Q1 non-tax collection dips 16.29pc to Rs202.159bn YoY

SBP takes big step to contain forex outflow

PTI blocks roads

Govt plans to bring FCA mechanism of KE on a par with other Discos’

Allama Iqbal’s 145th birth anniversary today

There’s sufficient stock of petrol, HSD: PD

PPP Senator Mustafa Khokhar resigns

Americans vote on control of Congress and Biden’s agenda

Read more stories