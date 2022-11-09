PTI to challenge FIR lodged about attack on Imran

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has said that his party will challenge the First Information Report (FIR) registered by the Wazirabad police in connection with an assassination attempt on him.

While talking to journalists on Tuesday, the former Prime Minister claimed that he knew an attempt on his life would be made at either Gujranwala or Gujrat and in this regard he had recorded a video in which he mentioned the names of the people who were behind the attack. “A plot was made to kill him the way Punjab Governor Salman Taseer was assassinated by using religious extremism,” he added.

He also said that accused Naveed’s statement was based on lies, adding that Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) Chief Saad Rizvi has also denied any contact with the accused. He also criticised the Punjab government for not allowing the inclusion of names of ‘accused’ in the FIR; “the investigation would have established their non-involvement if they were innocent”.

He categorically stated that he has no issue with the army; “we have only differences over the accountability process”. In response to a question, he said a coalition government should never be formed as it is always blackmailed. “If there is a two-thirds majority, the Prime Minister is strong and can perform better,” he added.

In a tweet, Khan said on the issue of the ‘farcical’ FIR, his lawyers will give his position. “All my life I dreamt of seeing my country as a prospering welfare state and my struggle throughout has been to make this dream a reality for my nation. Today, the nation has awakened in support of my message of justice, freedom and national sovereignty. When we are so close to our goal, no fear or threat of death can stop my struggle. Our peaceful protests and dialogue are only for Pakistan’s ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’, he added. He further said that for the future of Pakistan the doors of PTI are open to all democratic loving forces.

Meanwhile, as per sources, the PTI Chairman decided to make his residence at Zaman Park the centre of their political activities. Khan will oversee all party matters from his residence and he will preside over various meetings of the party daily from the same place.

Sources disclosed that the PTI Chairman will reach Rawalpindi from Zaman Park to lead the real freedom march and in the meantime he will monitor the march from the provincial capital. “The preparation of the future action plan of the long march and the virtual address of the party chairman will also be done from Zaman Park,” they added.

Moreover, Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid called on the PTI Chairman to consult him on the issue of the long march from Gilgit-Baltistan. PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhary also visited Khan to discuss various political issues.

Meanwhile, Spokesperson to Chief Minister and Punjab Government Mussarat Jamshed Cheema speaking to the media outside Imran Khan’s residence said that the PTI and its leaders rejected the FIR; “No public servant can be more important than the leader who got more than 20 million votes and with whom the future of this country is connected.” She said if the FIR of the former Prime Minister of the country was not registered, then what will happen to the common man? ‘No one should blame Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi on the issue of FIR; he and the PTI are being treated the same way,” she added.

The spokesperson said that the long march will start at 2:00 pm from Wazirabad on Thursday. Also, the Insaf Student Federation and the Insaf Youth Wing along with lawyers held a protest against the FIR registered for the assassination attempt on Imran Khan. The roads leading to the IG Punjab’s office were sealed by the police.

